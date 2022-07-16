Loudoun County High Basketball Star, 18, Recent Grad Killed In Car Crash: Police

An 18-year-old star basketball player who recently graduated from Loudoun County High School died overnight in a car crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

George Mwesigwa was rushed to the hospital after a 3 a.m. crash on Leesburg bypass near Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg, where he later died of his wounds, Leesburg police said. Investigators are still piecing together what happened.

Police said when they arrived at the crash site, Mwesigwa's SUV and a tractor-trailer that was also involved in the wreck were on the side of the road near the Tractor Supply. Officers haven't said what caused the crash or who is at fault. Authorities also didn't release the name of the truck driver. They said he received minor injuries from the wreck, and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.

Officials ask anyone who saw the crash or has any information about it to contact Leesburg Police Officer M. Hackney at 571-919-8375.

Mwesigwa was a 6-feet-5-inch tall power forward/center who stood out on the basketball court because of his defense and powerful dunking ability, according to videos posted to his HUDL page. The Loudoun Times reported he earned a spot on the 2020-2021 Dulles District boys' basketball team as a junior.

Mwesigwa graduated from Loudoun County High School last month.

His mother, Lucy Mirembe Mwesigwa, announced the teenager's death on Facebook this morning. Hundreds of people posted messages of support and memories of the young man they called a funny, kind, and caring friend and family member.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.