Dulles Airport Customs Agents Seize Nearly $30K From Family Leaving The Country

A family bound for an Ethiopian vacation lost a day of their trip and more than $27,000 after they failed to disclose that they were carrying enough cash to buy a new Hyundai Santa Fe in their luggage.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said the family didn't disclose the cash as they went through a pre-flight screening. The father — a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Ethiopia — told agents he was carrying $8,000 on him, the agency said in a news release. The man's eldest son also admitted to having $8,000 in cash.

But customs agents found an additional unreported $11,000 in their luggage, the release said.

Carrying large amounts of cash on a flight isn't illegal. But you must report to customs officials anything above $10,000. You also don't need to explain how you got the money in most cases as long as you disclose the amount on a form, said Steve Sapp, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

Customs officers didn't release the family's name because they didn't break any laws. The family can get their money back, but they'll need to file a request with federal officials and explain how they got it.

Agents returned $830 to the family and sent them on their way. Unfortunately, there is only one Ethiopian Airlines flight from Dulles to Ethiopia a day. And Sunday's flight had already taken off by the time the family got through customs.

“We cannot make this point enough, travelers can carry all the currency they want to and from the United States, but U.S. federal law requires them to complete a simple form for amounts of $10,000 or greater. It really is that easy,” said Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C.

