News

Ashburn Teacher Wins Lottery Without Buying A Ticket

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Roumario Bector poses with some of his students at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn after he won a $2,500 vacation through the Virginia Lottery's Thank A Teacher program. Photo Credit: Virginia Lottery

A Loudoun County teacher won a massive prize thanks to the Virginia Lottery earlier this month. 

Roumario Bector, a history teacher at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, won a Virginia-theme vacation courtesy of the lottery's Thank A Teacher program on June 1, the lottery said. He can choose between a winery and brewery vacation or one focused on health and wellness. 

The trip is worth $2,500 and comes with a gift card to pay for luggage or any incidentals he may need on his vacation. Rock Ridge High School will also get $2,500 for school supplies, the lottery added. 

Bector, a James Madison University graduate, is a first-year teacher, according to his Rock Ridge High biography

The Virginia lottery sent nearly 6,000 teachers across the Commonwealth a card that included a code on it as part of the Thank A Teacher program. Teachers could check that code on the lottery's website to see if they won. Bector had that lucky code this year. 

This is the seventh annual Thank A Teacher campaign. 

