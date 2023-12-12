Man Who Preyed On Three Women In Three Hours Accused Of Sexual Battery In Ashburn: Police

Ashburn resident Ryan Cunningham was apprehended without incident for alleged sexual assaults that were reported back-to-back-to-back on Monday, Dec. 11, the sheriff's office announced.

Cunningham's day began at approximately 1 p.m., when a woman hiking on a trail near the 23000 block of Virginia Rose Place in Ashburn reported that a man walked by and inappropriately touched her, officials said.

He just getting started.

According to a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a second woman said she was assaulted in the 42000 block of Beaver Crossing Square, also in Ashburn, when a man began to follow her, eventually approached, and touched her without her consent.

Cunningham then continued on to the 23400 block of Madison Heights Terrace in Ashburn, where he continued his trail of terror and allegedly touched his third victim inappropriately about an hour later.

He was ultimately identified as a suspect and arrested on Monday.

Cunningham was charged with sexual battery and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he was being held with no bond a day after his arrest.

