Man Stabbed In Leesburg Parking Lot: Police

Police in Leesburg are investigating a parking lot stabbing at a local business.

Leesburg PD

Photo Credit: Leesburg PD
Cecilia Levine
A man was stabbed in his abdomen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 on the 500 block of East Market Street, local police said.

No suspect description was provided to officers. The subject was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information that could aid in the investigation to please contact Detective S. Bultrowicz at 703-771-4500 or at sbultrowicz@leesburgva.gov. You can also submit tips anonymously at 703-443-TIPS, email us at PoliceInvestigations@LeesburgVA.gov, or text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

