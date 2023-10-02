Man In Surgical Mask At Large After Robbing Leesburg Bank: Police

The Leesburg Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section was called to the Truist Bank location in the Battlefield Shopping Center shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday when a man walked into the bank, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities say.

According to the department, a Black man walked into the bank in the 1000 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE with a nope demanding the money, to which the teller complied and he fled the area.

Police described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, around 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 145 pounds with a medium build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a blue surgical mask and remains at large.

Following the robbery, there was an increased police presence around the shopping center as. investigators searched for the suspect. It is now being probed by the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the robbery has been asked to contact investigators by calling Det. M. Kadric at (703) 771-4500 or emailing mkadric@leesburgva.gov.

