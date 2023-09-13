Fair 81°

Major Crash Completely Halts Traffic Over James River Bridge In Newport News

Traffic came to a complete standstill over the James River Bridge in Newport News Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The multi-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-17 around 5:15 p.m., the VDOT said.

As of 5:30 p.m., traffic cameras showed vehicles lined up along the roadway.

