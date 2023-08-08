Loudoun United FC Player Who Lost Mom To Cancer Sees Support From Teammates, Fans

The 23-year-old Loudoun United FC midfielder, who was raised in the Philadelphia suburbs, lost his mom, 65-year-old Helena Schroyer, after a cancer battle on June 27, as reported by Delaware Online.

In addition to a GoFundMe campaign for the American Cancer Society, launched in Helena's memory by supporters of Loudoun United, proceeds from bids on the team's match against Sacramento Republic on Aug. 19 will go toward fighting cancer.

A Delaware resident with roots in Philadelphia, Helena worked as a nurse before a 30-year career as a family medicine doctor, Delaware Online says.

After tying up the score during the July 29 match against Miami FC, Kalil pulled up his jersey to reveal a special t-shirt underneath.

Kalil, whose family hails from Syria, played for the University of Kentucky in college, and previously for YSC Academy in Wayne (Chester County), PA, and the Philadelphia Union, his bio on the UK website says.

Click here for details on the Aug. 19 event called "United Against Cancer," and here to donate to Kalil's family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.