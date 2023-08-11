Fair 70°

Loudoun County Mom Adriana Martinez Dies, 35

Loudoun County mom Adriana Saylin Martinez died on Monday, July 31. She was 35 years old.

Adriana Martinez
Adriana Martinez Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Adriana, a mom to her daughter Ivette, was being remembered in her obituary as a "radiant soul" whose " love knew no bounds."

"Her unwavering dedication to her family was a testament to the depth of her character," Adriana's obituary reads. "Her legacy is one woven with threads of positivity, an unending source of light that will continue to guide us through even the darkest of times."

More than $4,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her surviving family members as of Thursday, Aug. 10. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Services were held at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with interment at Ketoctin Cemetery, in Purceville.

Click here for Adriana's complete obituary and here to donate to the family.

