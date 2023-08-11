Loudoun County Mom Adriana Martinez Dies, 35

Adriana, a mom to her daughter Ivette, was being remembered in her obituary as a "radiant soul" whose " love knew no bounds."

"Her unwavering dedication to her family was a testament to the depth of her character," Adriana's obituary reads. "Her legacy is one woven with threads of positivity, an unending source of light that will continue to guide us through even the darkest of times."

More than $4,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her surviving family members as of Thursday, Aug. 10. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Services were held at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with interment at Ketoctin Cemetery, in Purceville.

