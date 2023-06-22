Loudoun County Boy Dies After Valiant Brain Cancer Battle

Evan Orval Sweeney passed away Monday, June 19 following a brave battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which lasted over a year, his obituary says.

Evan was endlessly enthusiastic about spending time with his family, his memorial says.

He was being remembered for his two different smiles — “one big one that would light up the entire world that he would show you for the biggest laughs, and one crooked mischievous half-smile that he would save for when he had played a great trick, or knew he’d gotten away with something.”

The boy's family created a Facebook page "to capture beautiful moments with Evan and to provide updates on his condition."

Meanwhile, more than $29,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched in June 2022, about a month after Evan’s initial diagnosis with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) brain cancer, and was preparing to undergo radiation and clinical trials. A Meal Train was also accepting donations and drop-offs.

Evan’s funeral was set for Friday, June 23 at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Ashburn. Those in attendance were asked to honor his legacy of infinite love by wearing pink accents:

“Evan was a truly amazing person and showed a reservoir of strength beyond belief fighting his awful cancer,” reads his memorial.

“We will miss him every day and every night, but we are certain that he has gone to God, gotten his angel wings, and will watch over all of us until we can be with him again.”

