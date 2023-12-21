Leesburg Man Rearrested On New Child Porn Possession Charges: Police

Christopher Collins, 34, has been charged with four new counts of possession of child pornography following his arrest in September following an investigation into devices seized from his Leesburg home earlier this year.

The initial arrest came from a cyber tip relating to child pornography, in which a Leesburg police detective assigned to the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted an investigation and determined that Christopher Collins was in possession of sexually explicit material involving a child, police said.

On Thursday, investigators from the Leesburg Police Department announced that Collins was facing new charges that are being considered as a second or subsequent violation.

The new charges come as the police continue to investigate his electronic devices that were seized from his Constellation Square SE home in September.

According to officials, at the time of his rearrest, Collins was free on bond on the initial possession of child pornography charge. Collins once again remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

No information about his next court appearance was released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.