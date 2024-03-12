'Late-Term Fetus' Found In Leesburg Pond: Police

The harrowing discovery was made at approximately 4:30 p.m. by a community member in the pond behind Park Gate Drive, NE in Leesburg, local authorities said.

Emergency services responded and the area was secured for further investigation. The "late-term" fetus was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia, for an autopsy.

"This is a deeply tragic situation," said Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat. "We urge anyone with information to come forward, not just for the sake of the investigation, but also to ensure that those in need are provided appropriate medical attention and services."

"The investigation is being treated with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity," police said in a release.

The Leesburg Police Department is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward and assist with the investigation. Confidentiality will be respected, and any information provided will be handled with the utmost discretion.

"Additionally, we want to remind the community that there are resources available for individuals who may find themselves in distressing situations, including options for the safe and anonymous surrender of newborns under the Virginia Safe Haven laws," police noted.

As this is an ongoing investigation, at this time, no further details will be provided.

