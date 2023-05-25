Instant Millionaire: Virginia Beach Man Wins $1M Playing Online Lottery

The Virginia Beach resident matched the first five winning numbers. That gave him the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. He chose the cash option.

He said he woke up in the middle of the night and saw the communication from the Lottery saying he’d won. After that, there was no getting back to sleep.

“It’s unbelievable!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-6-20-46-54, and the Cash Ball number was 4. The only number he missed was the Cash Ball number. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select his numbers.

The Virginia Lottery gives players the ability to purchase tickets for many drawing games online, along with many new instant games that are available only online. Visit https://www.valottery.com/lotteryonline for more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.