Trevor Brown, of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, was killed in the Friday night, Feb. 16 blast in Sterling, Loudoun Fire & Rescue said. He has been affiliated with the LC-CFRS since 2016.

A 500-gallon underground propane tank was found with a leak on the side of a home around 7:40 p.m., after homeowners on the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling placed a 9-1-1 call reporting an odor of gas, officials in Loudoun County said.

The Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team, as well as additional units from Sterling, South Riding, numerous Command Staff and Safety Officers.

"A short time later, units on scene reported a catastrophic explosion concurrent with multiple maydays from firefighters inside the residence," reads a news release on the county website.

"A Rapid Intervention Task Force and a second alarm were requested, bringing additional units from Fairfax County and the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority. Upon receiving the multiple maydays and calls for help, fire and rescue crews worked to locate, and rescue the trapped members from the debris that covered them."

Brown was killed and 10 firefighters were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.