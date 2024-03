Clarence Wiggins swiped merchandise from New Balance, Virginia ABC stores, 7-Eleven, and Nike, police said.

On March 15, he led a foot pursuit after swiping a pair of shoes from the New Balance store at the Leesburg Premium Outlets, local police said.

Wiggins was ultimately arrested and charged with Preventing Law Enforcement from Making an Arrest and larceny.

