Home Explosion: Round Hill Family Of 7 Escapes Fire That Claimed Everything But Their Lives

The sounds of popping and crackling that awoke the family patriarch, Brayden, on Friday, Oct. 20, is what ultimately saved their lives, according to a GoFundMe for Brayden, his wife, and their five children.

Brayden was able to get all five children and his wife out of the house before the explosion that claimed their home and everything inside of it, on the 16000 block of Woodgrove Road in Round Hill at 4:30 a.m., the Kellers and fire officials said.

"We are doing everything we can do to stay positive for our children during this incredibly difficult time," the GoFundMe reads. "However, we have lost absolutely everything. "We literally escaped with the clothes on our backs, and for most of us, not even shoes on our feet."

Firefighters from Round Hill, Purcellville, Loudoun Heights, Hamilton, and Leesburg responded with additional units from Lovettsville, Philomont, Ashburn and Mt. Weather assisting with the Tanker Task Force and Rapid Intervention Teams.

Flames shot out from the rear of the home, was extending up into the attic.

"Although smoke alarms were present and functional, the family woke due to the smell of smoke and breaking glass and initiated their home escape plan," Loudoun County Fire & Rescue said. "As a result of the fire, two adults, five children, and two dogs have been displaced and are staying locally with family."

The family's pet cat and 14 chickens located on the property did not survive.

More than $29,000 had been raised for the Keller family as of Monday, Oct. 23. Click here to donate.

