Fair 59°

SHARE

Guns Found In 2 Smart's Mill Middle Schoolers' Belongings: Cops

Two Virginia middle schoolers are expected to be charged after officials found an unloaded flare gun and a BB gun in their belongings.

<p>Weapons found on middle schoolers in Leesburg.</p>

Weapons found on middle schoolers in Leesburg.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Acting on a tip that a student was possibly carrying a weapon at Smart's Mill Middle School in Leesburg Tuesday morning, Nov. 14, Loudoun County Public School officials conducted a search, local police said.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the School Resource Officer is obtaining charges on two juveniles for carrying a concealed weapon as it relates to the possession of the flare gun, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department. Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE