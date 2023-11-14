Guns Found In 2 Smart's Mill Middle Schoolers' Belongings: Cops

Acting on a tip that a student was possibly carrying a weapon at Smart's Mill Middle School in Leesburg Tuesday morning, Nov. 14, Loudoun County Public School officials conducted a search, local police said.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the School Resource Officer is obtaining charges on two juveniles for carrying a concealed weapon as it relates to the possession of the flare gun, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department. Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

