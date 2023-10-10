Good Boy! Police K9 Sniffs Out Cocaine, Oxy On Leesburg Driver, Police Say

Whitney Thorpe, 37, of Leesburg, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of controlled substances, Leesburg police said.

Thorpe was stopped by a Leesburg officer for traffic violations Sunday evening, Oct. 8, on South King Street near the Leesburg bypass, police said.

K-9 Elmore responded for an open-air scan, which resulted in a positive alert on the vehicle.

Officers recovered approximately 14 grams of crack cocaine, Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, and other suspected scheduled pills from within the vehicle.

Thorpe, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident. She remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

