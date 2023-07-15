Former Police Officer In VA Admits To Knowingly Sexually Assaulting Teen

Cleshaun A. Cox was responding to a noise complaint while working for the Portsmouth Police Department on May 27, 2019, when he encountered the girl, said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

After another, more senior officer told the girl to drive home, Cox —unbeknownst to the other officer — followed the girl home in his marked police car, and told the girl to drive to a parking lot, Aber said. There, Cox forced the victim to have vaginal sex with him against her will.

Cox admitted that he knew the girl was only 17, and that she did not want to have sex with him. Cox also admitted to lying to state investigators about his actions that night, including by falsely stating he did not know the girl's true age and by falsely stating that it was the girl who had proposed a sexual act to him.

In August 2021, Cox pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Circuit Court to charges of carnal knowledge and abduction and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years of which was later suspended by the court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.