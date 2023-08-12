Former NFL Star Fred Smoot Arrested In Loudoun County: Report

The 44-year-old former cornerback surrendered at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Thursday, Aug. 10, on a charge of "failure to comply with support obligation," the Washington Post reports citing the county sheriff.

County officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request places Saturday morning, Aug. 12.

This wouldn't be Smoot's first run-in with the law. In 2006, the athlete who appears to live in Ashburn, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in the infamous "Love Boat" scandal involving Minnesota Vikings, who hired prostitutes for a sex party on the boat.

Years later, he was arrested for DUI and various traffic offenses.

TMZ was the first to report Smoot's latest arrest.

