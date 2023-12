Zoe Carll, of Centreville, struck the back of a Leesburg police car that was blocking the intersection of East Market Street and Prosperity Avenue SE for a separate crash investigation at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, local police said.

The cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, as unoccupied at the time. Carll was charged with DWI.

