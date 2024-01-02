DMV Artists Featured In Forbes' '30 Under 30' For 2024

The "Arts & Style" section of the prestigious annual ranking is chock full of young artists who once called Maryland or Virginia home.

A self-taught shutterbug, 2020 Towson University graduate Jacob Webster, who has become something of a photographer to the stars, was celebrated by Intersect Magazine as "your favorite celebrity photographer in 2023," and now made Forbes' list.

"So honored and humbled to be recognized," he posted on Instagram. "Thank you God for the abundance of opportunities and thank you Forbes for igniting a whole new fire in me."

Grace Whiteside, who founded Brooklyn-based design company Sticky Glass is a graduate of the University of Virginia who has made national news for her products.

"Whiteside’s work derives from their guttural disapproval of binary structures that exist within most entertainment and advertisement industries," her website states.

Globe-trotting Virginia native visual artist LaRissa Rogers, 27, has stayed true to her hometown, founding monument and community gathering space "Operations of Care" not far from her Ruckersville home.

Her website states that her work "looks at the intersections of culture, identity, and embedded forms of colonization expressed through perception and psyche."

Another artist, Akea Brionne, who has been featured across the country, including the Baltimore Museum of Art, rounded out the list of DMV natives under 30 who are making their mark.

The 27-year-old "is an interdisciplinary researcher and artist, working within Afro-Surrealism," according to her website. She was originally from New Orleans, but grew up in Baltimore before graduating from the Maryland Institute College of Art.

The complete list of Forbes' "Arts & Style" 30 Under 30 can be found here.

