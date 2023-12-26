Discarded Ashes To Blame For $50K Christmas Day Fire In Ashburn

On Monday, first responders were called to Janneys Corner Court to investigate a reported fire that started in a garage, but was unable to spread to the rest of the home, simply because of a closed door.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Crews were called to the two-story home, where they found a fire in an attached garage that was quickly knocked down, but not before causing an estimated $50,000 in damage for the family.

According to fire investigators, crews "were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the garage and began to check for (any) extension to other areas of the home, during which they determined the interior door to the living area was closed, limiting the spread of the fire."

The fire was caused by improperly discarded fireplace ashes, officials said, that were put in a combustible container that went up in flames.

"Community members are reminded to dispose of fireplace ashes in metal containers with a lid and to not place items on top of ashes," they added. "Additionally, residents are reminded about the importance of a closed door.

"The simple act of closing a door during a fire can reduce fire growth, limit damage to your home, keep temperatures down, and can even save your life if you become trapped and unable to escape the fire."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.