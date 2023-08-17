Details Released In Fatal Chantilly Crash

The crash happened near Bull Run Post Office Road and Cedar Ridge Boulevard in Chantilly, around 8:10 p.m., officials in Loudoun County said.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver's name was being withhled pending next of kin notification.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-771-1021.

