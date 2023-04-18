Deputy, K-9 Inside Cruiser Struck By Drunk Driver In Loudoun County: Sheriff

During an early morning traffic stop over the weekend, officials say that Robert Charles Neumeister, 40, of Stephenson, was impaired when he drove into a deputy’s vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop in Leesburg.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, in the area of Route 7 at the ramp of Battlefield.

Investigators said that while writing a summons for a speeding driver on the ramp, Neumeister came barreling in and struck a patrol vehicle while the deputy and his K-9 partner were inside, causing damage to the cruiser.

At the time of the crash, the deputy had the vehicle’s emergency equipment active, they noted.

Following the collision, the deputy followed Neumeister to conduct a second traffic stop, though he unsurprisingly failed to slow down initially and fled the scene “at a reckless speed” before ultimately stopping.

During that stop, it was determined that Neumeister was intoxicated and he was apprehended. Neither the deputy, nor his canine partner, reported any injuries.

Neumeister was arrested with charged with:

Hit-and-run;

Reckless driving;

Driving while intoxicated;

Eluding;

Narcotics possession.

He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

