Death Investigation: 2 Found Dead In Sterling Home

The unidentified couple was found during a welfare check on the 21700 block of Calamary Circle in Sterling, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The names of the individuals, cause, and manner of death are not being released pending next of kin notification and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner findings. There is no indication of a threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Katie Mitchell with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

