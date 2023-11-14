Corrections Officer Sexually Touched Inmate At Loudoun County Detention Center: Sheriff

Yesenia Jusino Ramos, 43, of Mount Wolf (York County), PA, touched the inmate inappropriately during a search and delivered the same inmate a vaping device, both between Aug. 8 and 13, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Jusino Ramos' arrest follows a comprehensive investigation conducted by the LCSO in consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The victim, whose identity is not being released, is no longer being held at the Loudoun County ADC.

Jusino Ramos has been working for the LCSO since Jan. 22, 2022. She was placed on administrative leave when the allegations were reported, and the LCSO ended her employment on Sept. 20, 2023, the sheriff's office said.

She was charged on Monday, Nov. 13, with sexual battery and delivering an article to a prisoner, and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12, 2023.

