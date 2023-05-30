Cloud Cake To Croissants: Popular French-Asian Bakery Expands To Sterling

TOUS les JOURS, which offers more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has landed in Sterling, with three others in Annandale, Gainesville and Chantilly.

Located in the Lotte Plaza Market at the Countryside Marketplace, TOUS les JOURS is serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the Sterling community.

The new TOUS les JOURS is owned and operated by TOUS les JOURS alumni franchisee Jung Hwan Moon who currently oversees the Winter Park and Orlando, Florida locations.

While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of the brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy, delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea.

TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

TOUS les JOURS, 30 Pidgeon Hill Dr., Sterling.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.