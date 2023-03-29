New Neapolitan Pizzeria Is Getting So-So Reviews In Loudoun County

A northern Virginia Pizza Hut has an entirely new taste and look.

The store on E. Market Street in Leesburg has been transformed into Pupatella, a Neapolitan pizzeria founded in 2007 by Enzo Algarme,

The eatery opened earlier this year, complete with ovens shipped from Italy, a patio and outdoor bar. Pupatella has eight other locations across Washington DC and Virginia.

So far, it's getting decent reviews, having earned an average of a 4-star review from 33 Yelpers as of Wednesday, March 29.

Some customers raved about the authenticity and new ambiance, while others complained about high prices and a sometimes-uncooked crust.

"Traditional Neopolitan pizza. Good quality. Speedy service," one Yelper said. "Really like this place, but it's not for everyone. Americans have an idea about what pizza should be - this place may not be what some folks expect. Read the website to understand a little more."

"The pizza here is very good," another added. "If I were to compare their pizza to another restaurant's pizza, it'd be Cafesano. The cheese is very yummy and gooey. The one problem that I had was the pizza did taste a little undercooked. The crust was a bit soft but other than that, it was a very yummy experience."

"Food was delicious, service sucked," says another Yelper, who left a 2-star review, "ambiance was eh, like an upscale-ish pizza shop."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.