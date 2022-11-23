Can't Stop The Pop: Uncle Dave's Kettle Korn Celebrates Grand Re-Opening In Leesburg

A popular Virginia-based popcorn store will re-open to customers in Leesburg this week.

Uncle Dave's Kettle Corn celebrated its upcoming grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

“I came here to sell popcorn in 2015, made it through COVID, and I’m still here,” Owner Felisha Battle said.

Battle began her business as a small tent set up in the Williamsburg Outlets in Virginia, and it has since grown to become a nationally recognized brand.

The company's secret blend of sugar, salt, premium corn kernels, and 100% corn oil, is what makes it stand out from its competitors, its website says.

The menu is filled with flavors such as caramel, cheddar, white cheddar, and a new one, sweet heat, which is a chipotle spice blend.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing all of my customers who have been asking, ‘When are you coming back?’ Well, we’re back," Battle said.

Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn is located in the center courtyard of the Leesburg Premium Outlets just outside of Coach. The business will officially re-open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

