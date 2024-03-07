Bicyclist Pushed Off, Robbed By Group While Riding On W&OD Trail: Leesburg Pd

The victim was riding his bike along the trail near East Market Street around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, when he was confronted by five Hispanic males, local police said.

The group pushed the victim off of his bike, assaulted him, and took his belongings, police said.

Four of the suspects were dressed in all black, and one was dressed in some white clothing. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could aid in the investigation to please contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 / mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.