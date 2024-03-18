Averett University's Dr. David Hanbury, an associate professor of psychology, was found dead on Sunday, March 17, the university said.

According to FOX 35, Hanbury had been attending a conference in Orlando and his body was found at a private men's club. While the cause of death has not yet been announced, police said it was not considered suspicious, according to FOX.

Averett University had previously said Hanbury was attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference, and was last seen the evening of Friday, March 15.

"Dr. Hanbury joined the Averett faculty more than eight years ago," the college said. "He is an associate professor and co-chair of the Psychology Department and serves as the chair for the Division of Physical and Psychological Health Sciences.

"On behalf of the entire Averett community, we send our condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact."

