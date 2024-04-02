According to a GoFundMe launched for her family, Sandra died of anoxic brain injury.

"Our mother was a strong, fierce, loving and caring woman," the campaign says. "The love pouring in shows us just how loved she was from everyone, she was definitely one of a kind ! #LongLiveNunee."

Sandra's obituary on the Loudoun Funeral Chapels website says that she "graced this world with her unparalleled kindness and compassion," and had a love for music and an infectious laugh with a "dancing spirit."

"Her unwavering love for her family and friends knew no limits," Sandra's obituary continues. "The memory of her enduring spirit and vibrant energy will forever be engraved in the hearts of those blessed by her presence."

Services will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Aldie, on Saturday, April 13.

