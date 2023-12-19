$4 Million In Meth, Pot, Cocaine Seized; 10 Arrested In Bust Across Northern Virginia

The five-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force spanned Orange, Fauquier, Stafford, Alexandria, Loudon, and Mecklenburg counties.

Officers executed search warrants at multiple homes in the six counties on Monday, Dec. 11 and Wednesday, Dec. 13, resulting in 10 arrests and 24 felony charges. As a result of the operation, the task force seized:

• 1,861 grams of cocaine with a street value of $186,100,

• 556 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,600,

• 436,400 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,364,000,

• 1,428 grams of mushrooms with a street value of $71,400,

• 362 grams of molly with a street value of $36,200,

• 95 grams of MDMA with a street value of $9,500,

• 9,567 grams of THC wax with a street value of $287,010,

• 3,895 THC vape pens with a street value of $116,850,

• 5,245 packages of THC/Mushroom edibles with a street value of $131,125,

• 11,355 grams of THC concentrate with a street value of $340,650,

• 66 LSD tabs with a street value of $660.

In addition, weapons and $386,230 in U.S. currency were also recovered.

The case remains active and ongoing.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.