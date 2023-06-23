$25M French Castle Hits McLean Market (Photos)

The mansion at 6431 Georgetown Pike, listed by TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, spans 22,000 square feet and has 10 bedrooms and a whopping 15 bathrooms.

Chateau du Soleil, which translates from French to English to Castle of the Sun, was inspired by the traditions of 18th century French architecture, the listing agency said.

Custom crystal chandeliers spread throughout, a grand ballroom, a 33-square-foot master suite overlooking the pool, a spa with massage room, a modern lap pool, fire pit, and jogging path are just some of the amenities offered in the french castle.

Click here for a link to the Chateau du Soleil website and here for the Zillow listing.

