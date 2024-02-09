Women Went On Shopping Spree With Credit Cards Stolen From Fairfax County Gym Locker Room: Cops

Sumaya Mendez, 30, of Lorton, was a member of OneLife Fitness on Old Keene Mill Road in Burke, and brought Rayan Hassan, 25, of Annandale, as a guest last month, Fairfax County police said.

Between Jan. 24 and 29, multiple gym goers reported credit card thefts. Surveillance footage from multiple businesses captured both Hassan and Mendez using the stolen credit cards for purchases.

Hassan and Mendez were arrested this week, and charged with four counts of credit card larceny. Hassan was released on an unsecured bond and Mendez was released on a $6,000 secured bond.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or others to call our West Springfield District Station at 703-644-7377. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

