Widow Seeks Support After New Husband Killed By Accused DUI Driver In Centreville

The Manassas couple married in August 2022, anticipating nothing but a full and happy life together.

Months after celebrating their first year of marriage together, Iqbal, 30, was killed by a DUI driver going more than 110 miles per hour in Fairfax County, police previously said.

Gabriel Rincon this week was charged with DUI-Related Manslaughter and Reckless Driving, but Ahmed still struggles.

"Sohail was not just a husband; he was my companion, my partner in dreams, the one I prayed for at Tahajjud and the reason for countless smiles in our home," Ahmed writes on a GoFundMe campaign.

"His infectious joy, jolly, caring nature, and dedication to family and friends created a warmth that is now painfully absent."

"Sohail was the backbone of our family, handling everything, including the purchase of our home. Now, without him, I'm faced with the responsibility of managing a substantial mortgage and the bills that pile up. Currently I am unemployed, and the weight of these financial obligations has become overwhelming.

"I never anticipated being in this position, but life has a way of throwing unexpected challenges our way. In honor of Sohail's memory and to help rebuild our lives, I've initiated this GoFundMe campaign."

