DUI Driver Was Going 110+ MPH Before Deadly Crash In Centreville: Cops

Gabriel Rincon was going more than 110 miles per hour in his BMW M3 on Stringfellow Road, a 45-mph zone, before the crash with another vehicle, near the intersection of Route 29 sometime after midnight on Monday, Dec. 5, 2023, county police said.

Rincon lost control and struck Sohail Iqbal's Hyundai Sonata, which was going south, as it crossed through the roadway, police said. The collision forced Iqbal across the intersection, onto the embankment there, and into a concrete pole foundation, where it came to rest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, while Rincon was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Rincon was charged with DUI-Related Manslaughter and Reckless Driving, and surrendered to the Fairfax County Detention Center. He was released on his own personal recognizance.

Iqbal was a business system analyst for Mercury Insurance, according to his LinkedIn account, after spending time with AAA and the Donegal Insurance Group following his graduation with a master's degree from the College of Saint Rose, in Albany, NY.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact investigators in Fairfax County by calling (703) 280-0543.

