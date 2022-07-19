Relentless Heat Wave With 90+ Temps Kicks Off In Northeast

A dangerous heat wave has only just begun in the Northeast, with temps expected to soar into the high 90s with little relief until at least after the weekend, meteorologists say.

A combination of high temps, high humidity and sunshine will make temps feel between five and 15 degrees higher than they actually are, AccuWeather says.

Tuesday will be in the low 90s, but Wednesday through the weekend temps could surpass 96. The brutal combination of humidity and sunshine could make temperatures feel like 105 degrees or more.

This heat wave could be the first for Washington DC, but is nothing new for Philadelphia. Some areas could record the highest temps of the year so far this week and next, according to AccuWeather.

"All locations in the Interstate 95 corridor from Virginia to Massachusetts will significantly add to their number of 90-degree days this week and perhaps right through next week," AccuWeather says.

"Philadelphia, which has been the most successful at stringing hot days together this summer, will likely rack up seven or more days in a row of 90-degree temperatures."

