William Clarke Brice, 6, and Zachariah Henry Brice, 3, had been hospitalized since the blaze at their Whetstone Manor Court home in Clifton on Wednesday, April 10. They both died on Sunday, April 14.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $183,000 as of press time.

"We are devastated by these horrific events and heart broken that we lost our amazing sons," Jamey "Jim" Brice writes. "Our prayers along with all of yours have been answered, just in a different way. It wasn’t what we picked, and we are learning to surrender and trust God more and more."

Two years ago, Brice shared a video of one of the boys greeting his older brothers as they arrived home from school on the school bus.

"This video broke the internet two years ago, and we didn’t fully understand," Jamey said in sharing it the day before his sons died. "Now on day with such significance, we wanted to share this as a reminder of the love everyone is praying for to come back."

Countless visitors had stopped by the hospital in the days that the boys had been staying there. Jamey and his wife, the boys' mother Reina, shared photos to Facebook. Following their deaths, the Brices are asking for loved ones to share memories.

Two boys had apparently become trapped inside the home where heavy flames were reported. Three others were seriously injured.

