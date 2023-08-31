Virginia Cracks Top 5 For States With Worst Road Rage, Forbes Study Finds

And Virginia has cracked the top 5.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers and compared all 50 states across nine key metrics.

The Old Dominion State earned a 96.97 out of 100, coming in at No. 4 on the Forbes Advisor list for most confrontational drivers.

Here's what FA found when it comes to Virginia's drivers:

Virginia drivers were third most likely to report that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them (50.5%), honked at them in frustration (78.5%) and yelled at them, insulted them, cursed at them or made threats (89.5%).

Drivers in the Old Dominion State tied with Oklahoma drivers for being fourth most likely to report that another driver has cut them off on purpose (59.5%).

Virginia drivers also tied with Missouri drivers for being fifth most likely to experience rude or offensive gestures while driving (67%).

Arizona topped the list, while Delaware was found to have the most polite drivers.

