Virginia Beach Underwater Welder John Henry Competes For Love On 'The Bachelorette'

This season, starring Charity Lawson, premiers Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EST.

John Henry is "ready for a love deeper than the ocean," his show bio reads.

"While he’s extremely passionate about his work as an underwater welder, John Henry has yet to find the spark of everlasting love."

John Henry says his ideal woman is trustworthy, adventurous, and has a good sense of humor.

"His dream is to take his future wife diving, so hopefully Charity is ready for some aquatic exploration. When he’s not working, John Henry loves hitting the gym and jamming out to ASAP Rocky," his show bio says. "While John Henry says he can be a bit shy at first, once he opens up, he’s all in."

Meanwhile, Charity hails from Georgia and has her master's in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University.

"The captivating 27-year-old stole America’s heart on season 27 of 'The Bachelor' with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile," her bio reads.

"Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love."

