Two Bodies Found In Different Parts Of Fairfax County Hours Apart, Police Say

The long night began shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, when officers were called to the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in Falls Church, where there was a report of a body found behind a business.

Later that night, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Mint Place in Alexandria to investigate a second body that was located in the area.

It is unclear if the deaths are linked. Both cases are now being investigated by the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau.

No additional information has been released about either victims or the investigations.

