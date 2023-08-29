Triple Shooting Suspect Apprehended Within 48 Hours In Fairfax County

Jorge Armando Melendez Gonzalez, 25 of Falls Church, was captured by the Arlington County SWAT team late Sunday, Aug. 27, in connection with the shooting the morning before, Fairfax County police said.

He is facing three counts of Felony Malicious Wounding and three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 26 incident, county police said.

Melendez Gonzalez is believed to have approached a group of man standing in front of a business on the 7700 block of Lee Highway in Merrifield, around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, authorities said.

During the encounter, Melendez Gonzalez was assaulted by one of the men, and in return shot into the crowd, police said. Then, he took off running.

One victim suffered from a gunshot to the arm and the other victim suffered from a gunshot to the abdomen. Officers provided aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

At 3:39 a.m., the third victim walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, authorities said. Officers determined the victim was related to the earlier shooting. The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening and he was treated and released from the hospital.

Melendez Gonzalez is being held at the Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.