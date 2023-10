Albert Salemme had last been seen on Sept. 12 on the 7700 block of Lafayette Village Drive in Annandale.

Fairfax County police on Saturday, Oct. 21 said that Salemme had been found dead. Criminal activity was not suspected. It was not clear where his body was found.

