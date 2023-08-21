Teens Steal, Crash Golf Carts At Reston Country Club, 4 Firearms Seized: Police

Deon Luangraj, 18, of Lynchburg, was charged with Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, following the Wednesday, Aug. 16 incident at Hidden Creek Country Club on Clubhouse Road in Reston, county police said. Two other teens, ages 14 and 16, were also arrested.

An employee approached a group who he suspected of stealing golf carts in the past and an argument ensued, authorities said. One of the teenagers brandished a handgun, bringing officers and the helicopter to search the area — unsuccessfully.

Later that evening, at 8:06 p.m., officers responded back to the golf course for a robbery. A group of teenagers stole a golf cart and crashed it, police said. The group then robbed a party of golfers of their golf cart at gunpoint and drove away. Officers and the helicopter searched the area unsuccessfully again.

Luangraj was ultimately arrested. The teens were charged with various related offenses.

The investigation that led to these arrests yielded the recovery of four firearms and drugs, police said.

