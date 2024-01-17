Teen Shot Outside Topical Smoothie Cafe In Lincolnia: Police

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 6500 block of Little River Turnpike, where there was a report of a minor who had been shot outside of Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

According to police, upon arrival they found a 14-year-old who was shot in the arm a short distance away from the building, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of the minor injury.

Detectives do not believe that the shooting was a random act of violence, though the investigation is ongoing. No other injuries were reported.

No details about a possible shooter were released by police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing option "5."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.