Teen Facing Long Road To Recovery After Mass Casualty Crash In Merrifield

Kassy was among the seven teens seriously hurt in the Nov. 20 accident on the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane in Merrifield, according to a GoFundMe launched for her family.

The crash was caused by a DUI 17-year-old driver who lost control of a Lincoln SUV on the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane around 5 a.m., police said. He crashed and struck a tree, police said.

As a result of the crash, six of the seven teens involved were seriously injured including 14-year-old Kevin Guardado Landaverde, a Longfellow Middle School student, who died days later.

A GoFundMe launched for Kassy said she "had to have and will continue to have multiple surgeries to fix the broken bones and severe head trauma she’s currently suffering from."

Kassy will also need rehab, once she recovers, the campaign says.

"As our family copes with this unspeakable tragedy, we recognize many in the community would like to demonstrate their support by providing funds to pay for medical bills, lost wages, food, and the expenses of daily life," Ashleigh Jernigan writes.

Click here to donate.

