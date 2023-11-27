McLean Boy, 14, Dies Days After Mass Casualty Crash Involving 6 Teens In Falls Church

Loved ones identified the deceased on a GoFundMe as 14-year-old Kevin Guardado Landaverde, a Longfellow Middle School student.

His older brother, Jay, was also in the vehicle, and has since been released from the hospital, family says. Four others remain hospitalized in serious condition, according to county police.

"As this family copes with this unspeakable tragedy, we recognize many in the community would like to demonstrate their support by providing funds to pay for medical bills, lost wages, burial fees and the expenses of daily life," reads the GoFundMe launched by Christy Lucia for Kevin's family. "Please contribute if you can."

The crash was caused by a DUI 17-year-old driver who lost control of a Lincoln SUV on the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane around 5 a.m., police said. He crashed and struck a tree, police said.

"It caused the car to tailspin, and that caused the crash to occur, and several people were ejected," Police Lt. Jim Curry said.

Several teens were ejected, and one had to be extricated. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was able to get out safely, though he was arrested for driving under the influence, officials said.

Curry said that the emergency call came from a passerby.

All of the victims involved were between the ages of 14 and 17.

"What is clear is speed and alcohol were factors in the crash and most juveniles were not wearing seatbelts," Curry said. "We're out here putting these pieces together to determine what happened."

Investigators noted that the driver was unlicensed, though the car belonged to a family member and was not stolen.

"As an officer ... as a parent ... to hear six juveniles were taken to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening in the holiday season ... You usually focus on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, when we know individuals are out consuming alcohol and the assumption is that adults are out drinking," Curry said.

"It's easy to forget that juveniles do partake in alcohol illegally, but it's an important reminder that kids need to be responsible and parents need to have conversations (about it) with their loved ones to make sure everyone's safe."

