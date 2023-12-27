Teen Attempted To Sexually Assault Elderly Woman During Fairfax County Break-In, Police Say

A 911 hang-up call led officers right to a woman's Chantilly home over the weekend when they went to conduct a welfare check and found a 16-year-old following her into her residence.

The call was made around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 in the 14600 block of Northwest Place.

According to police, the teen tried to pull a fast one over on the investigators, stating that he was the "distraught homeowner's" grandson, which she quickly disputed.

The teen then tried to flee, but was quickly taken into custody by the officer.

Investigators determined that before officers arrived, the woman heard a knock on her door, answered, and at that point he forced his way inside.

When the woman attempted to call 911, she was assaulted by the teen, leaving her unable to provide information to police dispatchers before she was forced into a bedroom and assaulted, and he only stopped because officers arrived to investigate.

The minor was arrested and charged with:

Burglary with the intent to rape;

Abduction with the intent to defile;

Preventing a 911 call;

Assault and battery.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.